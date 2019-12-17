Prep roundup: West Albany edged at Silverton

The West Albany boys basketball team pushed Silverton to the final buzzer but dropped the 54-50 Mid-Willamette Conference opener on the road.

The Bulldogs (2-2) led by a basket when Silverton got an offensive rebound and a put-back basket to tie it. Silverton got the ball back and David Gonzales scored.

The Bulldogs had a shot to tie but missed and they were forced to foul when the Foxes got the rebound and the two free throws gave Silverton the final score.

The Foxes are the No. 1 team in the OSAA rankings.

“I think that we showed that we can compete with those types of teams,” WAHS coach Derek Duman said. “The ball…just didn’t fall in our favor.

“It was a complete team effort and there are a lot of positives to take from it as we move forward.”

T.J. Zimmermann led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Kody Ruiz added 11 points and Justin Henderson had 10.

The Bulldogs take on South Salem in the Capital City Classic at Willamette University on Thursday.

Willamina 44, Harrisburg 39

The Eagles fell short in the nonconference home loss.