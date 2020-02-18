Prep roundup: West Albany girls edge Corvallis

Nashea Wilson had 18 points to lead Jefferson (15-10, 8-6).

OTHER SCORE: Cascade 45, Sweet Home 33

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys

Isaiah Gilliam had 13 points to help the South Albany boys basketball team end a two-game losing streak with a 55-39 Mid-Willamette Conference home win over Lebanon.

Ayden Foster added 10 points and Kenyon McGlothan nine in the win.

“They came right at us tonight,” South coach Tim Matuszak said. “Our effort needs to be more consistent going forward. We’re still working on putting together our best four quarters on the same night. When we do that, we’ll be a tough out in the postseason.

The RedHawks are now 15-5 overall and 8-4 in conference play while Lebanon falls to 5-15 overall and 2-10min MWC play.

South hosts Crescent Valley on Thursday while Lebanon heads to Central on Friday. The RedHawks are a half-game ahead of Corvallis for third place in the conference while CV is in fifth. The top four teams earn automatic berths to the playoffs.

EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 47, REGIS 34: The Eagles pulled away in the second half for the Central Valley Conference playoff win.