Prep roundup: West Albany girls edge Corvallis

Lily Ruiz hit a layup with 12 seconds to go to give West Albany High a 49-48 Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball road win against Corvallis on Tuesday night.
After a timeout, Corvallis had its only shot attempt blocked and couldn’t get off another before the buzzer.
The Bulldogs scored 10 straight points to tie the game with Sarah Ball hitting a layup with about 35 seconds to go to make it 47-47.
Ruby Krebs of Corvallis made 1 of 2 free throws for the lead before Ruiz scored the game-winner.
West (14-7, 8-5) hosts North Salem and CHS (15-6, 8-5) plays at Silverton on Friday.
LEBANON 63, SOUTH ALBANY 31: The Warriors rolled to the Mid-Willamette Conference home win after taking charge in the third quarter.
NiKilie Robinson had 12 points, Abby Sadowsky had six points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Nicole Spriggs added five blocks for South Albany.
"I felt our defense played one of their better games and it was due to constant communication and our rotations were good," South coach Chris Mertz said. "Lebanon is a tough, scrappy team and can score in a multitude of ways which makes them tough but I felt we managed them really well for the most part."
OAKLAND 34, JEFFERSON 33: The Lions fell at home in the Central Valley Conference playoff game.
Nashea Wilson had 18 points to lead Jefferson (15-10, 8-6).
OTHER SCORE: Cascade 45, Sweet Home 33
You have free articles remaining.
Boys
Isaiah Gilliam had 13 points to help the South Albany boys basketball team end a two-game losing streak with a 55-39 Mid-Willamette Conference home win over Lebanon.
Ayden Foster added 10 points and Kenyon McGlothan nine in the win.
“They came right at us tonight,” South coach Tim Matuszak said. “Our effort needs to be more consistent going forward. We’re still working on putting together our best four quarters on the same night. When we do that, we’ll be a tough out in the postseason.
The RedHawks are now 15-5 overall and 8-4 in conference play while Lebanon falls to 5-15 overall and 2-10min MWC play.
South hosts Crescent Valley on Thursday while Lebanon heads to Central on Friday. The RedHawks are a half-game ahead of Corvallis for third place in the conference while CV is in fifth. The top four teams earn automatic berths to the playoffs.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 47, REGIS 34: The Eagles pulled away in the second half for the Central Valley Conference playoff win.
Regis led 10-2 after the first six minutes but ELCA rallied to take a 24-18 lead at the half and kept momentum after the break.
Senior guard Trey Weller scored 25 points. Cole King added eight and Ethan Slayden had seven.
Jakob Silbernagel led Regis with 16.
ELCA advances to play at Monroe at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
OTHER SCORE: Cascade 51, Sweet Home 48 (OT)