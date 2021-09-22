Prep roundup: West Albany High edges Thurston in girls soccer matchup

The West Albany High girls soccer team took a 2-1 win at Thurston on Tuesday.
Nikki Beers opened the scoring for the Bulldogs by converting on a free kick in the 24th minute. Teammate Padget Washko drew the foul on the Colts which led to the kick.
West Albany extended its lead on an unassisted goal by Lily Ruiz in the 59th minute.
Thurston scored its lone goal in the 71st minute, knocking home a rebound after a free kick.
West Albany coach Erik Ihde credited his squad’s defense for a strong effort on the road, led by Maija D’Alessio and Haley Blaine.
The Bulldogs (3-2) will conclude their non-conference schedule on Thursday against visiting Churchill.
Other results
Sisters 6, Sweet Home 0; Philomath 1, Woodburn 1
Boys soccer
West Albany edged visiting Thurston 4-3 on Tuesday.
Ian Lloyd scored for the Bulldogs in the 31st minute on an assist from Neil Morse. Teammate Jack Date added another goal in the 34th minute, assisted by Aidan Davis.
The match was tied 2-2 at halftime. Davis scored an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute, and Date sent home the game-winner in the 76th minute on an assist from Demetry Arellano.
West Albany (1-3) will travel to play Churchill on Thursday in its final contest before starting Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Other results
Crescent Valley 4, North Eugene 0; Ridgeview 2, South Albany 0; Sisters 5, Sweet Home 1
Volleyball
West Albany High remains unbeaten in Mid-Willamette Conference play after a sweep at Dallas. Set scores were 25-10, 25-21, 25-9.
Hailey Heider led the Bulldogs with 14 kills, six aces, eight digs and an assist block. Sydney Harrington had a team-high 29 assists, as well as nine aces, seven digs and two kills.
Brooke Rogers added six kills with no missed attempts, as well as seven digs and a solo block. Maddy Hellem finished with 13 digs and two assists.
West Albany (10-1, 1-0 MWC) will host South Albany on Wednesday.
Other results
South Albany 3, North Salem 0; Crescent Valley 3, Corvallis 0; Sisters 3, Philomath 0; Harrisburg 3, La Pine 2; Central Linn 3, Oakland 0; Monroe 3, ELCA 0