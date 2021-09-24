Prep roundup: West Albany High routs Churchill in boys soccer

Brandon Mills scored four goals Thursday as West Albany High secured a 5-1 victory at Churchill in a non-conference boys soccer contest.

Mills scored in the 7th minute on an assist from Creed Sullivan. He followed with a goal in the 17th minute, assisted by Jace Soehl.

Mills then completed a first-half hat trick on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

After halftime, Mills found the net in the 47th minute on a pass from Aidan Davis. Teammate Demetry Arellano finished out the Bulldogs' scoring with an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute.

The Bulldogs (2-3) will start their Mid-Willamette Conference schedule at Silverton on Tuesday.

Other results

Willamette 2, Corvallis 1; Stayton 8, Sweet Home 0; Central Linn 3, La Pine 0

Girls soccer

West Albany High took a 2-1 victory over visiting Churchill in a non-league matchup.

Padget Washko gave the Bulldogs the lead late in the first half on a goal in the 36th minute assisted by Monica Kloess. Washko has been a defender for West Albany and was playing just her second game in the midfield.