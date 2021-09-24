Prep roundup: West Albany High routs Churchill in boys soccer

Brandon Mills scored four goals Thursday as West Albany High secured a 5-1 victory at Churchill in a non-conference boys soccer contest.
Mills scored in the 7th minute on an assist from Creed Sullivan. He followed with a goal in the 17th minute, assisted by Jace Soehl.
Mills then completed a first-half hat trick on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.
After halftime, Mills found the net in the 47th minute on a pass from Aidan Davis. Teammate Demetry Arellano finished out the Bulldogs' scoring with an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute.
The Bulldogs (2-3) will start their Mid-Willamette Conference schedule at Silverton on Tuesday.
Other results
Willamette 2, Corvallis 1; Stayton 8, Sweet Home 0; Central Linn 3, La Pine 0
Girls soccer
West Albany High took a 2-1 victory over visiting Churchill in a non-league matchup.
Padget Washko gave the Bulldogs the lead late in the first half on a goal in the 36th minute assisted by Monica Kloess. Washko has been a defender for West Albany and was playing just her second game in the midfield.
Lily Ruiz extended the Bulldogs’ lead, scoring on a pass from Jenna Sally in the 72nd minute. The Lancers got one goal back, scoring on a free kick in the 73rd minute, but the Bulldogs held on for the win.
West Albany (4-2) opens Mid-Willamette Conference play at home Tuesday against Silverton.
Other results
Lebanon 2, North Bend 2; Sweet Home 0, Stayton 0
Water polo
The West Albany boys and girls water polo teams each lost a pair of 6A matchups this week.
On Thursday, the boys fell at South Eugene, 12-7. Conner Dickerson and Nash Bending each scored two goals. Jordan Stadstad, Trenton Worden and Jack Ames each scored a goal. Caleb Smith had eight saves in goal.
The girls fell to South Eugene 18-7. Irelynn Randall led the Bulldogs with four goals. Alice Whiteside, Delanie O'Hare, and Szammy Kitchen each scored a goal. Goalie Hailey Wadlington had five saves.
On Wednesday, the girls fell 16-6 at Newberg. Kitchen and Avery Romey each scored two goals. Maggie Baas and Randall each scored a goal. The boys lost 12-3 to Newberg with Smith, Worden and Dickerson each scoring a goal.
The girls (0-3, 0-1) and boys (5-4, 2-0) will play South Albany on Tuesday at the Albany Community Pool.
