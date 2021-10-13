Prep roundup: West Albany shuts out Lebanon in boys soccer

West Albany High scored three goals in the first 14 minutes on Tuesday en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Lebanon in Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer.

Creed Sullivan opened the scoring with a goal in the seventh minute. Henry Catlin followed with a goal in the 12th minute, assisted by Sullivan.

Sullivan then finished off the opening barrage with a goal in the 14th minute, assisted by Demetry Arellano.

Neil Morse scored the Bulldogs' final goal in the 60th minute on an assist by Arellano.

West Albany (4-5-1, 2-2-1) will host Woodburn on Friday.

Other results

Corvallis 2, South Albany 0; Woodburn 4, Crescent Valley 1; Philomath 8, Sweet Home 1; Central Linn 4, La Pine 0; Santiam Christian 6, Crosshill Christian 2; Faith Bible 2, ELCA 1

Girls soccer

West Albany earned its third straight victory with a 4-0 win at Lebanon.

Ryann Crowe got the Bulldogs on the board in the 11th minute, scoring on a header off a corner kick by Monica Kloess.