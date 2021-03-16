Prep roundup: West Albany volleyball takes win on return to court

Monday was a day the West Albany High volleyball team had been waiting for — the day the Bulldogs got to compete against an opponent.

Not only did the Bulldogs take the court, they came away with a 3-1 win over Sprague.

Set scores were 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16.

Hailey Hieder had 17 kills, 13 digs and four blocks to lead the West attack while Bella Marsh had four kills and eight blocks. Kendyl Arnett chipped in six kills and 22 digs and Sydney Harrington had 19 assists and 13 digs. Elijah Sanders contributed 19 assists and 10 digs.

"Our girls came out ready to compete and had a blast doing it," first-year West coach Megan Wallace said. "The full team effort was on display tonight. Our blocking was incredible, we had 13 blocks as a team over four sets. Sprague is a great team and they pushed us to rise to the challenge. We have only had a handful of practices as a full team and I know we will continue to grow and fine tune our game over the next few weeks."

West plays at Dallas on Wednesday.

MONROE DEF. CENTRAL LINN: The Monroe volleyball team came back against Central Linn for a 3-2 win.

Set scores for 16-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-13, 15-12.,