Prep roundup: West boys close tourney with a win

The West Albany High boys basketball team closed out the Capitol City Classic with a 63-41 win over Mid-Willamette Conference rival Central on Monday morning.
T.J. Zimmermann led all scorers with 21 points.
The Bulldogs (4-4) return to action Jan. 4 when they travel to Redmond for the final nonconference game of the year.
PARKROSE 57, CORVALLIS 53: The Spartans dropped their finale in the Capitol City Classic.
On Sunday, the Spartans defeated Wilson 68-44 behind Jasper Reinalda's 22 points. Curtis Kuhlman added 12 and Calvin Cahill 10 as Corvallis controlled the game from the tip and lead wire to wire.
Corvallis (4-2) is at the Fort Vancouver tournament on Friday and takes on Central Valley (Washington) at 8:40 p.m.
WESTSIDE CHRISTIAN 49, HARRISBURG 47: The Eagles dropped a tough one in the road as Tyler Thompson scored 13 and Tyler Baker and Jack Meadows each added 10.
Harrisburg (6-3) hosts Sweet Home on Friday.
OTHER SCORE: Sweet Home 55, La Pine 45
Girls
Jenna Neal scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds but the Central Linn girls basketball team dropped a 43-33 road decision to Willamina.
The Cobras were outscored 17-8 in the second quarter to trail 28-20 and could not catch up.
CL (4-1) next takes on Waldport at the Toledo tournament on Jan. 2.
OTHER SCORE: La Pine 59, Sweet Home 45;