Prep roundup: West boys close tourney with a win

The West Albany High boys basketball team closed out the Capitol City Classic with a 63-41 win over Mid-Willamette Conference rival Central on Monday morning.

T.J. Zimmermann led all scorers with 21 points.

The Bulldogs (4-4) return to action Jan. 4 when they travel to Redmond for the final nonconference game of the year.

PARKROSE 57, CORVALLIS 53: The Spartans dropped their finale in the Capitol City Classic.

On Sunday, the Spartans defeated Wilson 68-44 behind Jasper Reinalda's 22 points. Curtis Kuhlman added 12 and Calvin Cahill 10 as Corvallis controlled the game from the tip and lead wire to wire.

Corvallis (4-2) is at the Fort Vancouver tournament on Friday and takes on Central Valley (Washington) at 8:40 p.m.

WESTSIDE CHRISTIAN 49, HARRISBURG 47: The Eagles dropped a tough one in the road as Tyler Thompson scored 13 and Tyler Baker and Jack Meadows each added 10.

Harrisburg (6-3) hosts Sweet Home on Friday.

OTHER SCORE: Sweet Home 55, La Pine 45

Girls