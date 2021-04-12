Prep roundup: West boys take first at golf tournament

West Albany High’s boys golf team took home first place at the Mid-Willamette Conference opener with a team score of 319 at the OGA Golf Course on Monday.
West was paced by junior Brock Nelson, who carded a 77 in the windy conditions. That score was good enough for second place individually.
Senior Grant Moen was right on his tail with a 78, securing fourth place.
Fellow senior Andrew Liles shot 80, and senior Trenton Crow and sophomore Nick Anderson shot 84 and 85, respectively.
”It was not a normal first tournament, but not much has been normal in the last year,” West coach Matt Boase said. “It was sunny and windy, which made playing conditions pretty tough out there. The guys would try to judge the wind before they hit a shot, and then it would change so they had to rethink their choices. It was tricky.”
The Bulldogs play again Wednesday at Spring Hill Golf Course.
Softball
McKenzie Kosmicki went 3 for 4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs as the West Albany softball team cruised to a 12-4 win over visiting Central.
Kendra Kosmicki was also 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Presley Jantzi, Ellie Babbitt and Riley Ramirez all two hits.
SILVERTON 10, CORVALLIS 7: The Spartans scored three in the bottom of the seventh but a six-run fifth inning by the Foxes was too much to overcome.
Piper Love had two hits and three RBIs and Holland Jensen had two RBIs for the Spartans.
Corvallis had eight hits and scored in four of the seven innings.
Boys tennis
South Albany opened the boys tennis season with a 6-0 win over Central.
Blaine Leichty and Voya Hubenya won at singles and the team of Vadim Hubenya and Jayden Benitez took the doubles.
The RedHawks (1-0) won the other three matches by forfeit. South is at McNary on Thursday.
CORVALLIS 8, MCNARY 0: The Spartans swept the Celtics in their season-opening match.
The Spartans got singles wins from Chad Romrell, Ian Cann, Pablo Garcia and Baker Celis. Garcia won his match, which lasted two hours, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.
CHS won all four doubles with the teams of Julian Katz and Eddie Hu; Mateo Muro Daugherty and Karl Mellinger; Hayden Bence and Jordan Indrawan; and Adrian Zymonas and Leo Bulgren all winning in straights sets.
CRESCENT VALLEY 8, SILVERTON 0: Luke Forester, Max Solensky, Ethan Changand Dylan Paterson picked up singles wins as the Raiders cruised in their season opener.
The doubles teams of Kevin Dai and Jemin Kim; Bryan Chen and Richard Chen; Canon Clark and Auggie Tokarczyk; and Christopher Choi and Liam Gurang also were victorious for the Raiders.
Girls tennis
The West Albany girls tennis team opened the season on the road at West Salem with a 4-4 (9-8) victory.
West Albany got singles wins from Sarah Aufranc and Tatum Clark while the doubles teams of Patrizia Alpapara and Maggie Berry and Grace Horner and Hannah McCubbins also were victorious.
The Bulldogs won on the tiebreaker of sets won as the No. 4 doubles team of Mollie Brown and Maddie Richey winning a set.
West Albany (1-0) plays at Central on Thursday.
CORVALLIS 7, MCNARY 1: The Spartans picked up the win with only three of the 15 players having played a complete season in 2019, the last time tennis was played.
Other scores
Baseball: South Albany 7, North Salem 2
Softball: Philomath 15, Sisters 5; Cascade 14, Sweet Home 7; McNary 21, Lebanon 0
Report scores: Send scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.