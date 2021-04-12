Prep roundup: West boys take first at golf tournament

West Albany High’s boys golf team took home first place at the Mid-Willamette Conference opener with a team score of 319 at the OGA Golf Course on Monday.

West was paced by junior Brock Nelson, who carded a 77 in the windy conditions. That score was good enough for second place individually.

Senior Grant Moen was right on his tail with a 78, securing fourth place.

Fellow senior Andrew Liles shot 80, and senior Trenton Crow and sophomore Nick Anderson shot 84 and 85, respectively.

”It was not a normal first tournament, but not much has been normal in the last year,” West coach Matt Boase said. “It was sunny and windy, which made playing conditions pretty tough out there. The guys would try to judge the wind before they hit a shot, and then it would change so they had to rethink their choices. It was tricky.”

The Bulldogs play again Wednesday at Spring Hill Golf Course.

Softball

McKenzie Kosmicki went 3 for 4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs as the West Albany softball team cruised to a 12-4 win over visiting Central.