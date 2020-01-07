Prep roundup: West boys top Crescent Valley

Girls basketball

Harrisburg used a strong defensive effort to take a 54-25 win at Santiam Christian in a Mountain Valley Conference game.

Harrisburg improved to 12-2 with the win and SC dropped to 9-4.

Delaney Buzzard and Hailee Johnson both had 14 points to lead Harrisburg.

Audrey Miller had eight points for SC.

Harrisburg hosts La Pine on Friday and SC plays next Tuesday at La Pine.

MONROE 51, OAKRIDGE 22: The Dragons pulled away for the Central Valley Conference win.

Ashley Sutton led the way with 14 points and Chloe May added eight for Monroe (7-4, 1-0).

Monroe had 12 players get into the game and 11 scored.

“We got lots of playing time for the kids tonight,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said.

The Dragons play at Jefferson on Friday.

ALSEA 76, McKENZIE 24: The Wolverines rolled to the Mountain West League home win.

Junior Bailey Ellis had 29 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Jessica Carlisle had 18 points, 10 steals and eight assists.