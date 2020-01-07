Prep roundup: West boys top Crescent Valley

A strong first-half effort propelled the West Albany High boys to a 57-40 Mid-Willamette Conference win against Crescent Valley at West.
The Bulldogs (6-4) led 28-11 at the half and never looked back.
Koby Ruiz and T.J. Zimmermann both scored 16 and Justin Henderson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for West.
Noah Dewey finished with 16 points for CV.
West Albany coach Derek Duman said the Bulldogs were able to jump on the Raiders early in the game.
“We did a pretty good defensive job only allowing them one shot a possession,” Duman said.
Duman said Henderson had several putbacks and hit a 3 in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs host Central Friday. CV (5-5) takes on Corvallis at home on Friday.
JEFFERSON 85, LOWELL 41: The Lions took the win in the Central Valley Conference opener at Lowell.
Jefferson (8-2, 1-0) had four players in double figures. DJ Krider led the way with 25 points, Diego Rodriguez added 17, Leon Romo had 15 and Diego Aguilar had 11.
The Lions host Monroe on Friday.
OTHER SCORES: Dallas 73, Lebanon 66 (2 OT); Woodburn 56, South Albany 50; Oakland 79, Central Linn 32; East Linn Christian 47, Regis 41; McKenzie 43, Alsea 42
Girls basketball
Harrisburg used a strong defensive effort to take a 54-25 win at Santiam Christian in a Mountain Valley Conference game.
Harrisburg improved to 12-2 with the win and SC dropped to 9-4.
Delaney Buzzard and Hailee Johnson both had 14 points to lead Harrisburg.
Audrey Miller had eight points for SC.
Harrisburg hosts La Pine on Friday and SC plays next Tuesday at La Pine.
MONROE 51, OAKRIDGE 22: The Dragons pulled away for the Central Valley Conference win.
Ashley Sutton led the way with 14 points and Chloe May added eight for Monroe (7-4, 1-0).
Monroe had 12 players get into the game and 11 scored.
“We got lots of playing time for the kids tonight,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said.
The Dragons play at Jefferson on Friday.
ALSEA 76, McKENZIE 24: The Wolverines rolled to the Mountain West League home win.
Junior Bailey Ellis had 29 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Jessica Carlisle had 18 points, 10 steals and eight assists.
Alsea (2-5 overall, 2-0 in league) plays at Siletz on Thursday.
JEFFERSON 38, LOWELL 35: The Lions came through at the end of the game to take the Central Valley Conference road win.
Cassie Cheever and Maddie Wusstig both had 10 points and Kayla Bruce finished with eight points and hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute.
Jefferson (8-3) hosts Monroe on Friday.
OTHER SCORES: West Albany 54, Crescent Valley 47; Lebanon 61, Dallas 26; Central Linn 28, Oakland 22; Rainier 38, Scio 33
Swimming
The Crescent Valley girls and West Albany boys won in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual swim meet at Osborn Aquatic Center.
The Raiders girls defeated the Bulldogs 171-115 and the West boys defeated CV 179-106.
For the girls, the Raiders won the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 56.44 seconds, the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.02 and the 400 free relay in 4:01.67.
Francesca Criscione was first in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.68 and the 100 backstroke in 1:02.52 for the Raiders.
West Albany’s Taylor Kelley won the 50 freestyle in 26.27 and the 100 freestyle in 57.93.
For the boys, Luke Milburn won the 200 freestyle 1:54.64 and the 100 butterfly in 59.63.
CV’s Andrew Hanson won the 200 IM in 2:10.06 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.25.