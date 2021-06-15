 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: West swim teams sweep Central
0 Comments
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: West swim teams sweep Central

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Print

Luke Milburn won the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle and the West Albany High boys swept all three relays as the Bulldogs cruised to a 140-16 swimming dual win over Central on Tuesday.

Chase Barnes won the 200 freestyle, Luke Hayes the 100 butterfly, Zane Montgomery the 500 freestyle, Conner Dickerson the 100 breaststroke, Gabe Ayala the 50 freestyle and Kyle Milburn the 100 breaststroke.

The girls also swept the relays and came away with a 118-45 win over the Panthers.

Allie Bates won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and Londyn Randall took the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Bulldogs.

Boys basketball

Koby Ruiz scored 10 points but the West Albany High boys basketball team dropped a 65-46 decision to South Salem on Monday night.

Nathan Kindred led all scorers with 16 points to lead the Saxons.

West Albany fell to 0-12 overall and is scheduled to play West Salem at home on Wednesday.

Monday's scores

Boys basketball: Corvallis 53, North Salem 32; Silverton 77, Lebanon 38; Sprague 41, South Albany 36; West Salem 66, Crescent Valley 54; Yamhill-Carlton 64, Scio 20; Santiam Christian 54, Pleasant Hill 39; East Linn Christian 60, Central Linn 39

Girls basketball: South Albany 49, Sprague 27; Crescent Valley 53, West Salem 40; West Albany 49, South Salem 40; Silverton 53, Lebanon 22; Yamhill-Carlton 66, Scio 33; Santiam Christian 59, Pleasant Hill 38; Central Linn 50, East Linn Christian Academy 31; Mohawk 48, Alsea 21

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving ruled out with ankle injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News