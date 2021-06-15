Prep roundup: West swim teams sweep Central

Luke Milburn won the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle and the West Albany High boys swept all three relays as the Bulldogs cruised to a 140-16 swimming dual win over Central on Tuesday.

Chase Barnes won the 200 freestyle, Luke Hayes the 100 butterfly, Zane Montgomery the 500 freestyle, Conner Dickerson the 100 breaststroke, Gabe Ayala the 50 freestyle and Kyle Milburn the 100 breaststroke.

The girls also swept the relays and came away with a 118-45 win over the Panthers.

Allie Bates won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and Londyn Randall took the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Bulldogs.

Boys basketball

Koby Ruiz scored 10 points but the West Albany High boys basketball team dropped a 65-46 decision to South Salem on Monday night.

Nathan Kindred led all scorers with 16 points to lead the Saxons.

West Albany fell to 0-12 overall and is scheduled to play West Salem at home on Wednesday.

Monday's scores