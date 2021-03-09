Prep roundup: West takes down South in girls soccer

Lily Ruiz, Jenna Sally and Monica Kloess each scored two goals as the West Albany High girls soccer team cruised to an 8-0 win over rival South Albany on Tuesday night.

Ruiz scored in the 13th minute and again in the 38th for a 3-0 West lead.

Sally scored back to back in the 42nd and 47th minutes as the Bulldogs started quickly in the second half to go up 5-0.

Kloess scored in the 32nd and again in the 51st.

Megan Ademac scored in the 53rd minute on a free kick taken 45 yards out and Nikki Beers ended the game by the new mercy rule in the 59th minute.

“The early part of the game had the usual frantic play that you expect in a rivalry game, but our girls settled in and possessed well in the later part of the first half,” West coach Erik Ihde said. “Coming out of halftime we played with a ton of confidence.

“My young players showed great promise, with freshman Haley Blaine and Taylor Vincent having good games, but it was my veterans that carried us. Lily Ruiz, Monica Kloess and Jenna Sally combined for six goals. Megan Ademac and Kendall Walton were dominant in defense.