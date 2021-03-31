Prep roundup: West volleyball wins again

West Albany High’s volleyball team moved to 8-0 on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Silverton. Set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 24-15.
Hannah Stadstad had 11 kills and two blocks; Gracie Boeder eight kills and three blocks;
Hailey Heider seven kills, 11 digs and three aces; Madie Dowell 16 digs, three aces and three assists; and Elijah Sanders 16 assists and eight digs.
Other scores
Tuesday
Volleyball: Santiam Christian 3, Creswell 0; Blanchet Catholic 3, Scio 2; Monroe 3, Oakland 0; Jefferson 3, East Linn Christian 1; Central Linn 3, Regis 0; Alsea 3, Eddyville 0
Boys soccer: Corvallis 3, Silverton 0; Lebanon 2, South Albany 2; Crescent Valley 1, Central 1; Crosshill Christian 4, Central Linn 1; Pleasant Hill 3, Wast Linn Christian 1
Girls soccer: Corvallis 2, Silverton 1; Crescent Valley 8, Central 0; Philomath 2, Stayton 0
