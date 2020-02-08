Prep roundup: West wrestlers go 2-1

The West Albany High wrestling team went 2-1 at the Silverton dual tournament on Saturday, defeating Ridgeview 48-25 and Pendleton 75-4 while falling to Hillsboro 57-24,
Derek Sossie (106) and Devon McIntire (152 and 160) both had pins in all three matches while Brendon Hughes (170) had two pins for the Bulldogs.
Also earning pins in the day were Cayden Cumpiano (113)., Mason Davis (132), Caleb Hart (138), Nate Rojas (145), Jayden Guggenmos (182), Bradley Leyto (195) and Dakota Mondon (220).
Girls wrestling
Sweet Home’s Lexi Schilling (110) and West Albany’s Emily Alvis (115) won individual title at the Southern regional tournament.
Sweet Home placed sixth, West seventh and Philomath tied for 37th.
The top four finishers all advanced to the state tournament Feb. 28-29 in Portland.
Sweet Home’s Paige Chafin (115) and Jessy Hart (125) were second and Kami Hart (170) took seventh.
West’s Richi Campbell (105) was sixth and Jenna Scott (235) was eighth
Reynece Ryan (190), an Alsea student competing for Philomath, was third.
Boys basketball
Jefferson had four players in double figures as the Lions pulled out a 73-67 Central Valley Conference boys basketball win over Wast Linn Christian.
Leon Romo led the way with 18 points, DJ Krider added 16 and Danny Aguilar and Diego Rodriguez had 11 each.
Jefferson (17-3, 10-1) is at Oakland on Tuesday for a chance to move into a first place tie in league with a win on Tuesday.
East Linn Christian (10-12, 6-5) hosts Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Nashea Wilson had 17 points and Cassie Cheever 13 to lead Jefferson to a 47-28 Central Valley Conference win over East Linn Christian and snap a three-game losing streak.
Jefferson (16-9, 6-6) is at Oakland on Tuesday.
East Linn Christian (6-16, 2-10) hosts Oakridge on Tuesday.
CENTRAL LINN 60, OAKRIDGE 26: Ashlei Ramirez had 16 points, Ryliegh Nofziger 10 points and Jenna Neal eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cobras in the Central Valley Conference win.
Central Linn (19-2, 11-1) hosts Monroe on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORE: Monroe 55, Lowell 30