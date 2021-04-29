Prep roundup: Wilborn leads RedHawks

RAIDERS TOP SPARTANS: Parker Maestri won the boys 200 (24.51) and ran on the winning 4x100 (47.10) and 4x400 (3:39) relays as Crescent Valley pulled off two close teams wins in a dual meet with visiting Corvallis.

The Raiders won 65-63 on the boys side and 62-59 on the girls.

CV’s Jordan Henke won the boys 800 (2:00) and teammate Tate Herber took the high jump (5-8). Both ran on a winning relay. Cole Seaders of Corvallis was first in the discus (111-2) and javelin (108-11).

Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee won the girls 400 (1:01.49) and ran on the first-place relays (51.53, 4:23.75). Teammate Jada Foster won the long jump (17-0) and ran on the long relay.

Corvallis’ Sydney Soskis won the 100 (12.89) and 200 (26.97). Teammate Ellie Hintzman was first in the 300 hurdles (50.53) and triple jump (32-10).

CAMPAU LEADS LIONS: Jefferson’s Baylie Campau had a big day, winning the 100 (14.51), 200 (30.81) and high jump (4-6;) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (1:02.74) in a seven-team meet at East Linn Christian.

East Linn had three individual winners, including Sidney Lane in the 800 (3:02).