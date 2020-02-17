Prep roundup: Williamson leads SC to win

Koby Williamson hit two free throws in the closing seconds and scored 26 points to help lead the Santiam Christian boys basketball team to a 36-35 Mountain Valley Conference home win over Pleasant Hill on Monday night.

Williams had 22 of his points in the second half for the Eagles (13-10, 5-6). He was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

SC heads to first-place Creswell to wrap up the regular season on Wednesday.

OTHER SCORES: Creswell 71, Harrisburg 53; Blanchet Catholic 63, Scio 60 (OT)

Girls basketball

Audrey Miller scored 12 points and had six rebounds as Santiam Christian dropped a 44-29 decision to Pleasant Hill at home in a Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Sailor Allman had five rebounds for the Eagles, who are 17-7 overall and 7-4 in MVC play.

SC heads to Creswell on Wednesday and needs a win to tie Harrisburg for second in the conference. Harrisburg defeated Creswell 45-30 on Monday to wrap up the regular season 8-4 in league and 19-6 overall.