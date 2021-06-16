Prep scores from Tuesday

Boys basketball: Philomath 59, Stayton 46; Sweet Home 72, Newport 70; Western Christian 57, Harrisburg 44; Central Linn 57, Oakland 45; East Linn Christian 67, Monroe 41; Jefferson 70, Lowell 54; Siletz Valley 45, Alsea 29
Girls basketball: Philomath 52, Stayton 23; Newport 31, Sweet Home 30; Westside Christian 48, Harrisburg 34; Central Linn 36, Oakland 16; East Linn Christian 37, Monroe 26; Lowell 45, Jefferson 43
