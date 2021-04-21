Prep softball: Big bats lead Bulldogs to win against Spartans

West Albany High showed off the power hitting it’s displayed through five games this season.

Corvallis had some spark in the bats too, just not enough to keep up with Bulldogs.

West pounded six extra-base hits Wednesday — including two home runs — to the visiting Spartans’ three to push its way to a 9-5 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference softball game.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0 MWC) followed 11 hits for extra bases in Tuesday’s 12-2 victory at Thurston with two homers, two triples and two doubles. The Spartans (2-3, 1-3) had a homer and two doubles.

“That’s a usual thing. I think one through nine we’re strong and every girl has the power to hit it over the fence,” said West senior Presley Jantzi, who had a fourth-inning grand slam that extended her team’s lead to 9-3. She also had a triple, going 3 for 4 overall.

Fellow senior McKenzie Kosmicki, who took the ball from Jantzi in the fourth to finish the game in the circle, had a home run and a double. Riley Ramirez added a triple and Sidnee Holloway a double.

Twenty-six of the Bulldogs’ 52 hits this season have been at least two-baggers, and they’ve piled up at least 12 hits in every game.