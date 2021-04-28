Prep softball: Holden, Warriors get past RedHawks

South coach Chad Angel chalks it up to not being able to slow the game down.

“We get going too quick and we try to make the throw before we field the ball a little bit,” Angel said. “Sometimes we’re getting ahead of ourselves. We’re having trouble because we’re getting ahead of ourselves and having trouble completing the play.”

That all caught up to the RedHawks in the fourth inning, as the Warriors brought 16 batters to the plate and scored 11 to end the game on a 15-run rule. Consecutive infield fielding errors, had those plays resulted in outs, could have limited Lebanon to just one run in the frame.

South’s Samantha Scott made a running catch in right field for the second out. But Lebanon tacked on two more runs to finish the game.

Holden, a sophomore, was the Warriors’ lone pitcher, allowing two hits and a walk with a hit batter and four strikeouts.

With high school athletics lost last spring to the pandemic, she didn’t get the opportunity as a freshman to work through some of the jitters of playing at the varsity level for the first time.

Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said Holden came into the season off a volleyball injury and has yet to get where she can be in the circle.