Prep sports: Local athletes continue careers in college

For local athletes who aspire to play sports in college, the recruiting process has been anything but easy during the coronavirus pandemic.

With high school sports having been suspended in the state since last March, local athletes have faced an uphill battle getting noticed by colleges when they aren’t able to put their talents on display. While sports are already up and running in many other states, the only resume most Oregon seniors have is the stats and highlights from their junior or sophomore seasons.

When Sweet Home quarterback Aiden Tyler realized his senior football season was not going to happen before the Feb. 3 National Signing Day, he decided to take a proactive approach to the recruiting process.

Tyler wasn’t getting invited to prestigious 7-on-7 camps, and he had no way for college coaches to see him play. So he began creating highlight videos out of film from his junior season and sending them to coaches.