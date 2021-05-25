Prep sports: New mask guidelines result in frustration, confusion for many

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Much of the frustration voiced toward the continued requirement of face coverings has been aimed at OSAA, but several athletic directors reiterated that it is only acting on guidelines handed down from the state.

“Everybody is looking at somebody else for guidance,” West Albany athletic director Patrick Richards said. “I think a lot of people think the OSAA makes some of these decisions. They don’t. All they do is disseminate this information for member schools. Ultimately, it still comes down to what a district wants to do. It’s been confusing.”

There has also been plenty of frustration voiced by parents and students that the new mask guidelines were announced, essentially, at the end of the outdoor sports season.

Ultimately, administrators are tasked with finding a balance between keeping students as safe as possible while also enabling them to play as many competitions as possible.