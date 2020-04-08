Prep sports: OSAA cancels spring sports season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Wednesday, any hopes to salvage a spring sports season came to an end.

The Oregon School Activities Association announced Wednesday that all spring sports have been canceled and no competitions will take place. The announcement followed Gov. Kate Brown’s ruling earlier in the day that schools will remain closed for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said in a statement. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time — on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”

The OSAA had stated at the start of April that the spring sports season was suspended until the end of the month. On Wednesday, Brown’s announcement wiped out the season for good, bringing an unceremonious end to the careers of the state’s high school seniors.