Prep sports: OSAA continues current suspension, doesn't cancel remaining championships

Oregon’s governing body for high school athletics decided Wednesday to continue the current suspension of spring activities but not to cancel any remaining state championships.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board held an online meeting to discuss the latest developments of the COVID-19 situation, with the discussion focused on the most recent information from the Oregon Department of Education about the possibility that students won’t return to the classroom this school year.
“Up to this point the board has aligned its decisions regarding OSAA’s education-based activities with the Governor’s school closure orders and plans to continue on that path,” the organization said in a release.
If students don’t return to school, the OSAA will cancel its spring activities and state championships.
On March 18, the OSAA announced that its suspension of spring contests and practices was extended through April 28 and that state championships for speech and solo music were canceled. Speech championships were to be held April 23-25 and solo music championships May 2.
That followed the March 12 cancellation of the rest of the winter sports season. The basketball state championship tournaments for the 6A, 5A and 4A classifications were underway or just getting ready to begin. The 3A, 2A and 1A basketball tournaments were held the week before.
In its release Wednesday, the OSAA also noted that the 3A, 2A and 1A track and field state meets won’t be held at Western Oregon University in Monmouth as previously scheduled because the school has shut down its athletic facilities until June 30.
Track championships for the 6A, 5A and 4A classifications remain scheduled for Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
The state meet for all classifications was moved from Eugene’s Hayward Field last month as construction of the new stadium continues. Hayward is slated to host the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials and 2022 world championships.
“Board members discussed the potential of shifting spring activities and state championships into the summer and are not supportive of that concept at this time,” the release stated. “Concerns included increased staffing and personnel costs for school districts already facing uncertain financial impacts, scheduling issues regarding facility availability, plus student/family commitments for jobs, travel, etc.”
The OSAA executive board has scheduled its next meeting for April 15 to continue discussions related to the spring season.
Wednesday’s complete release and more information on the OSAA’s response to the pandemic can be found at osaa.org.
