Prep sports: OSAA continues current suspension, doesn't cancel remaining championships

Oregon’s governing body for high school athletics decided Wednesday to continue the current suspension of spring activities but not to cancel any remaining state championships.

The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board held an online meeting to discuss the latest developments of the COVID-19 situation, with the discussion focused on the most recent information from the Oregon Department of Education about the possibility that students won’t return to the classroom this school year.

“Up to this point the board has aligned its decisions regarding OSAA’s education-based activities with the Governor’s school closure orders and plans to continue on that path,” the organization said in a release.

If students don’t return to school, the OSAA will cancel its spring activities and state championships.

On March 18, the OSAA announced that its suspension of spring contests and practices was extended through April 28 and that state championships for speech and solo music were canceled. Speech championships were to be held April 23-25 and solo music championships May 2.

