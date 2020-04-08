Prep sports: Spring sports cancellation derails promising local teams

April is a time when many high school seniors are planning for prom, looking forward to their graduation and enjoying their final season of prep sports. On Wednesday, all of that was wiped out in a three-hour stretch.
The Oregon School Activities Association announced Wednesday that it was canceling spring sports for the year, meaning baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field seasons ended before they began. The announcement was made not long after Gov. Kate Brown ruled that students in Oregon will not return to school this year.
While many athletes and coaches had been anticipating the announcement for weeks, the OSAA’s announcement brought an unceremonious end to the high school careers of countless senior athletes in the area, each of whom never experienced the feeling of finality from playing their final game.
“I feel really bad for all the kids in the state,” Crescent Valley baseball coach Ryan Starwalt said. “It’s just a tough situation. For baseball kids, your spring of your senior year is probably one of the best times of your life. It’s sunny, you’re a senior and you’re getting ready to go out on your own — you have one more chance to play with your high school buddies. I feel horrible for them; I try not to even think about it because it just makes me sick.”
When Wednesday’s school-closure announcement was made and the realization that the spring sports season was over, Corvallis High School softball coach Sami Arnst saw group texts between her players sharing their sorrow.
“It’s been rough for the adults but mostly for the kids,” said Arnst, a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.
The OSAA suspended spring contests and practices on March 13, three days before the first scheduled games, meets, matches and tournaments were to take place. But emails between Arnst and her players continued as they all kept hope for a positive outcome. Arnst received messages from players saying they were working out and preparing to get back on the field.
“Even in the middle of this they were ready to play,” Arnst said.
Arnst says the Corvallis School District is making plans to honor all of the district’s seniors and that coaches will follow the lead.
For athletes who hope to continue playing sports after high school, Wednesday’s announcements create a challenging new set of circumstances. Some athletes were counting on strong senior seasons to help draw college offers.
But now their futures are left in limbo since they won’t get a last chance to showcase their talents.
“Just thinking about those kids who are trying to go play at the next level, some have already signed, but the ones who wanted that last chance won’t get it now,” Corvallis athletic director Salvador Munoz said. “And even the juniors… How are colleges going to identify them now if nobody got to see them?”
Plenty of local teams had state title aspirations entering the year. Starwalt’s Raiders came into the season ranked second in the OSAA preseason 5A coaches poll and received two first place votes. West Albany was right behind them in third, and the two teams were set for an eventful battle atop the Mid-Willamette Conference.
“I don’t know if devastated is the right word, because we’re all healthy and we’ll all get to live our lives here at some point. But it is pretty crushing. We had such high expectations and so much work went into what this group has created,” Starwalt said.
Santiam Christian’s baseball team reached the state semifinals last season and the Eagles were looking to take another step forward this year. SC was second in the 3A preseason poll and featured eight seniors.
“We were returning seven out of nine starters from the state semifinals,” SC coach Matt Nosack said. “We were looking forward to this season… The kind of guys we had, the mentality and drive and cohesiveness, it was a really fun group to work with through the winter.”
West Albany softball was second in the 5A preseason poll and also received first place votes. The Bulldogs reached the state semifinals last year and were poised for another deep playoff run this spring.
In boys tennis, CV senior Bojan Soskic was preparing for another strong season after he finished second in the state singles bracket last season and the Raiders took second as a team. Meanwhile the Corvallis girls were working to defend their 2019 team title.
“I sent an email to all my coaches today and just told them, ‘Hey, check in on your seniors especially,” Corvallis athletic director Salvador Munoz said. “This is gonna be tough for them.”
Crescent Valley boys golf won its third state title last season on its home course at Trysting Tree Golf Club and the Raiders were hoping to build on that momentum this year. Golf is one of the few athletic activities that hasn’t been restricted by Gov. Brown’s stay-at-home order, and CV’s golfers were still training on their own at Trysting Tree as often as possible.
“It’s tough, we won a state championship and then the guys are just trying to come back again and do the best they can,” CV coach Kelly Gallagher said. “To not be able to compete is super tough.”
In Lebanon, a group of parents wants to hang banners on fences around the high school to celebrate their seniors and have been given the OK to do so.
Lebanon athletic director Kraig Hoene said the past month of life on the academic side has been like coaching in a general sense, with real-time decisions being made. It was the same with athletics until Wednesday’s announcement.
“For those of us in the schools it’s nice to have a decision,” Hoene said. “Everybody’s been trying to put plans on what they expect is going to happen. Then something else comes up and you’re adjusting plans and that’s providing inconsistencies for staff, students and parents. That’s kind of where the uneasiness comes from.”
