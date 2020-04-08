Prep sports: Spring sports cancellation derails promising local teams

“Just thinking about those kids who are trying to go play at the next level, some have already signed, but the ones who wanted that last chance won’t get it now,” Corvallis athletic director Salvador Munoz said. “And even the juniors… How are colleges going to identify them now if nobody got to see them?”

Plenty of local teams had state title aspirations entering the year. Starwalt’s Raiders came into the season ranked second in the OSAA preseason 5A coaches poll and received two first place votes. West Albany was right behind them in third, and the two teams were set for an eventful battle atop the Mid-Willamette Conference.

“I don’t know if devastated is the right word, because we’re all healthy and we’ll all get to live our lives here at some point. But it is pretty crushing. We had such high expectations and so much work went into what this group has created,” Starwalt said.

Santiam Christian’s baseball team reached the state semifinals last season and the Eagles were looking to take another step forward this year. SC was second in the 3A preseason poll and featured eight seniors.