Prep swimming: CV girls, West boys qualify three relays for finals

TUALATIN — The Crescent Valley High girls and West Albany boys both advanced all three relay teams to the finals of the OSAA 5A swimming state meets on Friday morning a the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
The finals begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
The CV girls, looking to repeat as state champions, are seeded second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3 minutes, 43.63 seconds) and fourth in the 200 medley (1:54.10) and the 200 free relays (1:46.36).
West girls qualified two teams as the 200 free was sixth (1:47.52) as was the 400 free (3:53.83).
In the 200 freestyle, CV’s Paula Lomonaco qualified first in 1:56.90 with Lebanon’s Elizabeth Beck (2:01.63) third and West’s Allie Bates (2:01.91) fourth.
CV’s Francesca Criscione qualified second in the 200 medley relay (2:10.25) and teammate Lauren Cordier (2:19.94) sixth.
Lomonaco enters the finals second in the 100 free (54.52) and West’s Taylor Kelley fourth (56.63).
CV’s Vivi Criscione qualified first in the 500 free in 5:14.83 and teammate Cordier sixth (5:34.66). Lebanon’s Beck is second (5:21.60) and West’s Bates fourth (5:31.40).
West’s Kelley qualified fifth in the 50 free (25.48); CV’s Francesca Criscione third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.07); and CV’s Vivi Criscione fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.49).
You have free articles remaining.
On the boys side, West’s 200 free relay qualified first in 1:30.28, the 200 medley relay fifth (1:45.19) and the 400 free relay second (3:20.45). The Bulldogs placed second in the team standings last season.
CV 200 medley relay qualified third (1:41.65) and the 400 free relay third (3:22.25).
In the 200 free, CV’s Hunter Watkins qualified second in 1:47.18, teammate Andrew Hanson (1:49.57) fifth and West’s Dylan Hayes (1:49.64) sixth.
South Albany’s Nathaniel Young had the top qualifying time in the 200 IM (2:00.06) with West’s Colby Huddleston (2:05.20) fifth.
West’s Hayes is seeded first in the 500 free (4:55.47) and CV’s Andrew Hanson third (5:01.70).
South’s Young is seeded second in the 100 breast (59.85) and CV’s Brayden Smith fifth (1:01.81).
West’s Luke Milburn qualified fourth in the 50 free (22.37) and third in the 100 free (48.33); Watkins sixth in the 100 fly (54.33); and Lebanon’s Drew Charley third in the 100 backstroke (56.73).
4A/3A/2A/1A
Sweet Home’s Megan Hager qualified first in the 200 free (1:50.29) and second in the 100 free (51.25) to lead the Huskies’ contingent in qualifying Friday in the 4A/3A/2A/1A meet. The finals begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Chloe Taylor qualified first in the 100 backstroke (58.21) and third in the 100 free (53.33). Malia Hewitt qualified second in the 200 IM (2:11.53) and second in the 100 breaststroke (106.23) and Jamie Seward third in the 100 back.
Sweet Home’s girls 200 free relay team qualified second (1:42.56) and the 200 medley relay team third (1:52.83).