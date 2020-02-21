Prep swimming: CV girls, West boys qualify three relays for finals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the boys side, West’s 200 free relay qualified first in 1:30.28, the 200 medley relay fifth (1:45.19) and the 400 free relay second (3:20.45). The Bulldogs placed second in the team standings last season.

CV 200 medley relay qualified third (1:41.65) and the 400 free relay third (3:22.25).

In the 200 free, CV’s Hunter Watkins qualified second in 1:47.18, teammate Andrew Hanson (1:49.57) fifth and West’s Dylan Hayes (1:49.64) sixth.

South Albany’s Nathaniel Young had the top qualifying time in the 200 IM (2:00.06) with West’s Colby Huddleston (2:05.20) fifth.

West’s Hayes is seeded first in the 500 free (4:55.47) and CV’s Andrew Hanson third (5:01.70).

South’s Young is seeded second in the 100 breast (59.85) and CV’s Brayden Smith fifth (1:01.81).

West’s Luke Milburn qualified fourth in the 50 free (22.37) and third in the 100 free (48.33); Watkins sixth in the 100 fly (54.33); and Lebanon’s Drew Charley third in the 100 backstroke (56.73).

4A/3A/2A/1A