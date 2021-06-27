Prep swimming: CV teams take second at five-team meet

Crescent Valley High’s boys and girls swim teams both took home second place at Saturday’s season-ending five-team meet at Osborn Aquatic Center.

The Raiders boys amassed 227 points for second place behind Silverton’s 393. West Salem was third (209), Corvallis fourth (171) and Central fifth (118).

CV’s Caz Mikula won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1 minute, 51.35 seconds and also took home first in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.66.

Andrew Hanson was first in the 200 IM (2:02.56) and first in the 100 butterfly (54.09) while Aidan Soule took first in the 100 freestyle (54.99).

The Raiders’ 200 freestyle relay team of Hanson, Caz Mikula, Soule and Max Mikula took home a title in 1:35.66 while the 400 freestyle relay team of Hanson, Soule, Caz Mikula and Ash Cheatham also won, touching the wall in 3:32.30.

Soule was second in the 50 freestyle (24.39) and Max Mikula second in the 500 freestyle (5:27.50) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.26).

Corvallis’ Ben Baistad was second in the 200 IM (2:17.89) and Brandon Baistad was second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.28).