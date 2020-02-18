Prep swimming: Three Raiders get top seeds in 5A girls state meet

On the boys side, West’s Luke Milburn is seeded first in the 100 free and Dylan Hayes first in the 500 free. Milburn is second in the 50 free and Hayes fifth in the 200 free.

Also for West, Eric Formiller is seventh in the 50 free and the 100 free; Colby Huddleston is fourth in the 200 IM and ninth in the 100 breast; Gabe Ayala is sixth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 back; Ben Hugulet is 11th in the 200 IM; and Chase Barnes is 12th in the 200 free and 10th in the 100 back.

West’s 200 free and 400 free relays are both seeded first while the 200 medley relay is fourth.

CV’s Andrew Hanson is seeded second in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 free; Hunter Watkins is ninth in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 fly; and Brayden Smith is fourth in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 IM.

The Raiders’ 200 medley and 400 free relays are both seeded third.

South Albany’s Nathaniel Young is seeded first in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breast while Levi Scovel is 12th in the 100 fly. The RedHawks’ 200 free relay in ninth.

Lebanon’s Drew Charley is second in the 100 back and the Warriors’ 400 free relay is 11th.

Corvallis’ Sam Gregory is ninth in the 500 free.