Prep track and field: Area athletes still waiting for word on season

Whether there will be a high school spring sports season in the state of Oregon is still undecided as the battle wages on with the spread of the coronavirus.

Area track and field athletes, like their peers, are at home as they await news. With each passing day, the uncertainty remains whether they will be putting on their singlets this year.

The Oregon School Activities Association, the state’s governing body for high school athletics and activities, announced March 18 that the track and field state meet won’t be held at Hayward Field in Eugene as originally planned as reconstruction of the stadium continues.

Should there still be a season, the 6A, 5A and 4A classifications will be together at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham and the 3A, 2A and 1A classes at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, both on the last weekend in May.

Area athletes regularly fill the top spots on the state podiums, as the Philomath girls did in 2019. The Warriors finished second in the team standings and with many of their top performers returning this spring, they were expected to be the 4A team favorite at state.

Here’s a look at some of the best non-seniors from last year’s state meets.

5A boys