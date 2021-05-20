Prep track and field: Crescent Valley's Sunitha Black looking to finish fast

Not letting a lost track and field season get in her way, Sunitha Black chased down and finally achieved her goal of breaking 18 minutes on a 5,000-meter cross-country course in the final meet of her high school career.
But there are still a few more items on the checklist for the Crescent Valley senior.
Black wants to crack 10 minutes in the 3,000 and 4:40 in the 1,500 Friday at the 5A Invitational, a track and field meet at Wilsonville High School serving as the de facto state meet because there isn’t such an event being organized by the Oregon School Activities Association for the second straight year due to the pandemic.
“I’m really excited to have competition. I tend to do well when I have someone to chase,” said Black, who has signed to compete at Boise State University.
Her personal best in both distance races came at the 2019 state meet, as she placed second in the 3,000 and fifth in the 1,500.
In this abbreviated 2021 spring season, Black is first on the 5A 3,000 list at 10:21.39, a time just off her personal best that she recorded last week with no one challenging her in a home dual against Central.
She’s also second in 5A in the 1,500 at 4:51.55, which came at CV’s May 7 Twilight Hustle. The top time in the classification was posted in the same race by North Salem’s Eimy Martinez, who edged Black at the finish line in 4:51.25. Martinez is second on the 5A 3,000 season list (10:28.0).
The two will meet again in one or both of Friday’s finals in Wilsonville along with Corvallis junior Madeline Nason, the 2019 5A cross-country champion who is in the top five of the 5A 1,500 and 3,000 lists this spring.
Because many of the Raiders’ meets have been duals this spring, the Hustle was a rare chance for Black to face another of the state’s top distance runners.
Friday will be different.
“Looking at her recent race out here last week, kind of all by herself and that was a hot day. She goes 10:21 in that atmosphere,” CV coach Tyler Bushnell said. “You’ve got to think maybe at state, the extra buzz of that experience and a field of competition and some tough girls that she’ll respond well to that and give the 10-flat a chase.”
Black was at her best on April 10 at Portland’s Rose City Championship Invite cross-country race, where she took fourth in 17:59.3 to break 18 minutes for the first time.
In an unusual year with Oregon’s high school sports seasons not in the normal order, CV’s track schedule started five days later at Lebanon.
Black, who has previously dealt with shin splints and knee pain, has handled the transition well and continued to put up fast times.
“I think that has been this snowball momentum,” Bushnell said. “Working with that different timeline, it’s felt quick. But she’s been as healthy as ever. She’s been able to hammer some stuff and be ready week to week.”
Her prep cross-country accomplishments include an individual district title as a freshman and a seventh-place finish at state as a junior. She helped the Raiders to a fourth-place team finish and a trophy in 2017.
Black didn’t let the disappointment of not having a 2020 track season slow her down. It was challenging to continue running at a high level. But she did a lot of time trials on the CV track, including a 10:22 3,000, and ran occasionally with her teammates. But mostly it was on her own.
She wanted to be an NCAA Division I runner and that kept her training hard.
Black signed with Boise State last November, and she says that has given her an extra spark.
“Even though I signed I have not changed my motivation to keep running or to improve,” she said.
As her high school career comes to a close, Black has that last-time-around sort of feeling. She arrived at the CV track to start the week thinking to herself that would be her last Monday practice.
Black said she’s learned to be strong mentally and keep a positive attitude during races, telling herself to power through even when she’s tired. She’s also found the necessity of taking care of her body and not to ignore signs that there’s something off.
Black reflected on the last four years, saying she would miss her coaches and teammates and is grateful for their support.
“This program has given me lots of opportunities to improve and I could not have done it without all of them,” she said.
Bushnell, Black’s coach her entire high school career, has seen her impact on his teams.
“She’s been such a rock for our program. It’s strange to think of coming to practice without her,” he said. “Right from the first day of her freshman year she’s been one of the best ever in our program, and that’s been a foundation for us. While I’m excited to see that next step for her at Boise State, it’s met with some emotion as well.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.