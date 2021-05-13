Prep track and field: Soskis leads Corvallis girls to dual win

Sydney Soskis had a big day Thursday to lead the Corvallis girls to a 78-57 win against visiting West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference track and field dual meet at Spartan Stadium.

The junior won the 100 meters (12.93 seconds), 200 (personal-best 26.77) and long jump (16 feet, 1½ inch) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (52.52).

West freshman Hailey Blaine won the 800 (2:24.07) and 1,500 (4:52.94) and had a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay. Blaine’s individual times, both personal bests, put her second in the 800 and fourth in the 1,500 on the 5A season lists.

Teammate Mikaela Hamel was first in the 100 hurdles (17.48) and 300 hurdles (53.46, PR).

In the boys dual, Corvallis’ Joseph Nunez tied teammate Carson Wright for first in the 100 (12.00), won the 300 hurdles (48.56) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay in a 77-48 team win. Wright won the 200 (24.14, PR), joined Nunez on the 4x100 relay and also had a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:46.57).

West’s Aiden Paul was first in the shot put (55-11) and discus (169-8).

Foster, CV girls win