Prep track and field: Stefan leads Bulldogs in dual

Emily Stefan won three events Thursday to lead the West Albany girls to a narrow 69.5-65.5 home track and field dual meet win against South Albany.

Stefan was first in the 100 meters (12.37 seconds), 200 (25.88) and long jump (16 feet, 10½ inches).

Stefan now leads the state’s 5A season-best lists in all three events. Her running times were personal bests and she set her long jump PR of 17-9 last week.

West’s Mikaela Hamel won the 100 hurdles (17.88), 300 hurdles (53.93) and joined Stefan on the winning 4x100 relay (55.88).

Cheyenne Freeman of South Albany was first in the javelin (75-4) and discus (84-0).

South’s Draven Wilborn took four boys event titles to lead the RedHawks to help his team to a dual meet win, 91.66 to 27.33

Wilborn won the 110 hurdles (16.54), 300 hurdles (42.91), high jump (5-4) and long jump (19-1½). South’s Matthew Resnick won the 1,500 (4:17.76) and 800 (2:06.33), edging teammate Logan Parker (4:18.0, 2:06.4) in both races.

West’s Aiden Paul won the shot put (54-10) and discus (172-9). He leads the 5A classification in both events.

Spartans sweep Warriors