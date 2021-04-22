Prep track and field: Stefan leads Bulldogs in dual

Emily Stefan won three events Thursday to lead the West Albany girls to a narrow 69.5-65.5 home track and field dual meet win against South Albany.
Stefan was first in the 100 meters (12.37 seconds), 200 (25.88) and long jump (16 feet, 10½ inches).
Stefan now leads the state’s 5A season-best lists in all three events. Her running times were personal bests and she set her long jump PR of 17-9 last week.
West’s Mikaela Hamel won the 100 hurdles (17.88), 300 hurdles (53.93) and joined Stefan on the winning 4x100 relay (55.88).
Cheyenne Freeman of South Albany was first in the javelin (75-4) and discus (84-0).
South’s Draven Wilborn took four boys event titles to lead the RedHawks to help his team to a dual meet win, 91.66 to 27.33
Wilborn won the 110 hurdles (16.54), 300 hurdles (42.91), high jump (5-4) and long jump (19-1½). South’s Matthew Resnick won the 1,500 (4:17.76) and 800 (2:06.33), edging teammate Logan Parker (4:18.0, 2:06.4) in both races.
West’s Aiden Paul won the shot put (54-10) and discus (172-9). He leads the 5A classification in both events.
Spartans sweep Warriors
Ellie Hintzman and Sydney Soskie each won two girls individual events and ran a leg on a winning relay to help Corvallis to a 190-66 home dual meet win against Lebanon.
Hintzman won the 400 (1:05.4) and triple jump (31-2) and took part in the 4x400 relay (4:36.76). Soskis was first in the 200 (27.57), long jump (16-7) and ran on the 4x100 relay (53.05).
Lebanon’s Holy Port won the shot put (29-6 ¾) and discus (88-1).
Carson Wright led the Corvallis boys to a 152-102 win in their dual.
Wright won the 100 (12.44), 200 (24.79) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (48.34). Teammate Aidan Arthur won the 1,500 (4:23.21) and 3,000 (9:37.74).
Lebanon’s Blake Seibert won the javelin (133-1) and was second in the high jump (5-0).
CV girls win dual
Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee won the 200 (28.30) and 400 (1:01.74) and teammate Jada Foster was first in the 100 (13.22) and long jump (16-4½) as the Raiders defeated visiting Silverton 85-55 in a dual.
McKee and Foster both ran on the first-place 4x100 relay (52.61).
CV’s Ty Abernathy (800, 2:04.66) and Jordan Henke (1,500, 4:17.0) were individual boys winners and both ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay (3:35.79). Silverton won the dual, 95-46.
Calkins leads Huskies
WOODBURN — Tristan Calkins won the boys 200 (23.20) and long jump (20-7) and had a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:53.22) to lead Sweet Home in its Wednesday dual at Woodburn.
The Huskies got girls wins from Shelbey Nichol (shot put, 34-1½) and Crystal Wolf (long jump, 15-3), who both ran on the first-place 4x100 relay (57.71).
Morgan leads Eagles
STAYTON — Aidan Morgan won the 110 hurdles (20.79) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (48.60) to lead the East Linn Christian boys to a second-place finish in a five-team meet at Regis.
Teammates Brandon Williams (800, 2:21.38), Ethan Slayden (1,500, 4:44.0) and Grant Davidson (discus, 133-5).
East Linn’s Lauren Wyatt won the shot put (27-11½) and was third in the discus (67-5). The Eagles were fourth in the team standings.
Lions third at Kennedy
MOUNT ANGEL — The Jefferson girls got wins from Madeleine LaCrosse (shot put, 27-11¾), Sierra Reeves (javelin, 82-10) and Baylie Campau (high jump, 4-6) as they finished third in a five-team meet at Kennedy.
Leon Romo won the long jump (20-3½) and triple jump (40-1) for the Jefferson boys, who were fourth.
Logan wins twice
HARRISBURG — Terek Logan won the boys pole vault (9-0) and long jump (19-3) in Harrisburg’s five-team home meet. Harrisburg’s Rachel Harcus was third in the girls long jump (14-½).
Carlisle, Wolverines win
WALDPORT — Jessica Carlisle won the 100 (13.76), 200 (28.99) and triple jump (32-6) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (1:02.34) to lead the Alsea girls to a win in a five-team meet.
Monroe’s Laura Young won the shot put (42-2½) and discus (116-2) and teammate Matilyn Richardson won the 800 (3.06.28) and 1,500 (6:28.23). The Dragons were third overall.
Monroe’s Dylan Lynn won the boys 100 (11.81) and 200 (24.06) and had a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay (4:31.55). The Dragons were second in the boys standings and Alsea fifth.