Prep track: Pittman wins two events

Alivia Pittman won the 100 hurdles (16.78) and the 300 hurdles (49.77) for the Philomath High girls at the Wally Ciochetti Invitational track and field meet Friday

Sage Kramer won the javelin with a toss of 111-04 and Amey McDaniel was first in the pole vault at 9-00.

Kaeleigh Houchin was second (5:30.42) and Alexa Eckhold third (5:38.66) in the 1,500. Mia Rust was third in the shot put with a toss of 35-05.5 and the Warriors were third in the 4X100 relay (54.10).

For the Philomath boys, Brody Bushnell won the 1,500 and Mateo Candanoza took the 3,000. Bushnell had a personal record of 4:03.03 and Candanoza also had a PR of 9:10.01.

Sean Cummings was second in the 400 in 51.89, Micah Matthews was second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.41 and Grant Hellesto was third in the 300 hurdles in 46.00.

Micah Matthews was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-08.

The Warriors won the 4X400 relay in 3:28.74 with Levi Knutson, Justin Enghauser, Cummings and Bushnell running.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0