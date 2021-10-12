Prep volleyball: Monroe sweeps Lowell in Central Valley Conference volleyball

MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Monroe High defeated Lowell in straight sets on Monday in a Central Valley Conference volleyball match.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 for the Dragons (14-3, 10-0).
Bella Gamache had a team-high 23 kills, with 17 digs and four aces. Maddie Gamache added seven kills and 17 digs, Sarah Thompson had 20 assists and 12 digs, and Lainie Bateman had 15 assists.
Monroe will host Lowell on Tuesday.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!