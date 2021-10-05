Prep volleyball: West Albany stays unbeaten in conference with win over Dallas

West Albany High swept visiting Dallas on Monday in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball contest.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-19.
Hailey Heider led West Albany with 11 kills and eight digs. Sydney Harrington had 31 assists, eight digs and three aces. Gracie Boeder contributed three kills, three blocks and an ace. Maddie Hellem led the team with 16 digs and served an ace.
West Albany (16-2, 10-0 MWC) will play at Lebanon on Tuesday.
Les Gehrett
Sports editor
