Prep water polo: West Albany squads fall to Newberg

West Albany hosted boys and girls water polo matches against Newberg Wednesday at the Albany Community Pool. Both Newberg squads are the defending 6A state champions.
The West Albany girls fell 10-4, getting goals from Irelynn Randall, Avery Romey, Alice Whiteside and Delanie O'Hare. Goalie Hailey Wadlington helped keep the Bulldogs in the game with 10 saves.
The West Albany boys lost 12-2, with Jordan Stadstad and Trenton Worden each scoring a goal.
The Bulldog girls (0-2, 0-1 in league) play next Wednesday at Newberg. The boys (2-1, 2-0 in league) play David Douglas on Friday at the Parkrose tournament.
