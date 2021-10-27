The West Albany girls water polo team won its regular season finale, 8-5, over visiting Sprague on Tuesday.

Maija Ylen scored three goals, Szammy Kitchen scored two goals, and Irelynn Randall, Delanie O'Hare, and Avery Romey each scored a single goal. Goalie Hailey Wadlington had six saves.

The West Albany boys defeated Sprague, 18-8. Jordan Stadstad scored six goals and Nash Bending scored three goals. Braiden Hamilton, Trenton Worden, and Jack Ames each scored two goals and Jace Huskey also scored. Conner Dickerson had eight steals and Caleb Smith had seven saves and Nash Bending made five saves.

Following the games versus Sprague, West and South Albany high schools celebrated Senior Night with a non-counting scrimmage game. Graduating seniors from South Albany include: Sam Snider, Jacob Bradner, and Chase Burton. Graduating seniors from West Albany include: Maija Ylen, Ella Ryan, Hailey Wadlington, and Delanie O'Hare for the girls and Trenton Worden, Nash Bending, Brogan O'Hare, Luke Hayes, and Braiden Hamilton for the boys.

The West Albany girls (7-8, 2-1 league) and boys (18-6, 6-0) will play in he state playoffs, which will be held Nov. 4-5 at Osborne Aquatic Center in Corvallis.