Prep wrestling: Area wrestlers to compete in cultural exchange

Lebanon's Austin Dalton and five teammates will compete with other area wrestlers in a cultural exchange dual in a wrestling cultural exchange dual meet against a team from Japan at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lebanon High School. 

Lebanon High school will host a cultural exchange wrestling dual meet Wednesday night with athletes from area schools taking on a team from Japan.

The meet begins at 6:30 p.m. and there is no admission fee.

Area wrestlers include Lebanon's Tanner Wallace, Andy Vandetta, Austin Dalton, Tucker Drummond, Thaddeus Flores and Rafael Ramos; South Albany's Logan Bond; West Albany's Derek Sossie, Caleb Hart, Mason Davis, Devon McIntire and Hunter Hampl; and Philomath's Caleb Blackburn, Issiah Blackburn and Conner Kohn. Nine Dallas wrestlers are also part of the contingent. 

