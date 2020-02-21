Prep wrestling: Crescent Valley moves 20 into district semifinals

James Rowley

Crescent Valley's James Rowley (top), the No. 1 seed at 160 pounds, and the Raiders advanced 16 athletes into Saturday's semifinals at the 5A Special District 3 tournament at Salem Armory.

 Mid-Valley Media, file

Crescent Valley had 16 athletes, including all 10 of its top seeds, advance to the semifinals at the 5A Special District 3 tournament at Salem Armory.

The tournament completed its quarterfinals Friday and will open with the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday. The finals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The top four placers at each weight class move to next week’s state tournament at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.

DJ Gillett (106 pounds), Gabe Whisenhunt (113), Daschle Lamer (120), Chance Lamer (126), Hunter Eveland (132), Tyson Resko (152), James Rowley (160), Jackson Rosado (170), Hayden Walters (182) and Santos Cantu (195) are the Raiders’ top seeds. All won their first-round and quarterfinal matches.

Second to Crescent Valley, Dallas has eight in the semifinals. West Albany and Silverton have seven.

West’s contingent is led by second seeds Derek Sossie (106) and Caleb Hart (132). Lebanon had five advance, led by top seed Austin Dalton (145) and second seeds Andy Vandetta (120) and Tucker Drummond (152).

South Albany had two get to the semifinals in Austin McCormick (seeded fifth, 195) and Mathew Cobb (second, 285) and Corvallis one in Izaak Worsch (fourth, 160).

Huskies get 20 in semis

Sweet Home had 20 advance to Saturday’s semifinals in the 4A Special District 2 tournament at Stayton.

The Huskies’ had its six top seeds and six second seeds all get to the semis. The No. 1 seeds are Rian Howard (126), Christian Gregory (132), Jackson Royer (138), Travis Thorpe (160), Jesse Jamison (170) and Nich James (182). The No. 2 seeds are Jake Sieminski (106), Kyle Watkins (113), Connor Ford (120), Tristan Spencer (138), Brayden Newport (145) and Isaac Schaffer (170).

Philomath had seven advance, including second seeds Issiah Blackburn (195) and Joseph Choi (285).

The first four placers at each weight move on to the 4A division at the state tournament.

 Cobras win district tournament

Central Linn won three individual titles and dominated last weekend’s 2A/1A Special District 2 tournament at Glide.

Hunter McIrvin (138), Jimmy Donaldson (145) and Jimmy North were all winners for the Cobras. Teammates Blake Owens (120), Tony Belcastro (132), Dylan Day (195) and Grant Davidson were all second.

Central Linn finished with 264 points, 92 better than runner-up Oakland. Jefferson was fifth with 135.5 and Monroe sixth at 107.5.

Jefferson’s Rene Flores (126) and Bradley Bowser (152) were champions and teammate Caleb Rodriguez (220) was second.

For Monroe, Brody Ballard (160) was first and Hooper Slagle (145) second.

Each of the four 2A/1A special districts automatically qualifies two at each weight for the 11-person state tournament brackets. The third-place finishers are then “pooled” and a defined criterion used to determine the three additional qualifiers. Those qualifiers will be announced when the state tournament brackets are released this weekend.

Area third-place finishers were Central Linn’s Cory Stutz (106). Hagen Johnson (113), Cole Goracke (152), Jacob Beauchamp (160) and Malachi Hansen (170) and Monroe’s Kellen Gamache (145).

5A Special District 3

Seeds in parentheses

Semifinal matchups

Saturday

106: (1) DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley vs. (4) Cayden Cumpiano, West Albany; (3) Landon Carver, Lebanon vs. (2) Derek Sossie, West Albany

113: (1) Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley vs. (4) Adrian Ramirez, Central; (3) Tanner Wallace, Lebanon vs. Isaac Jones, Dallas

120: (1) Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley vs. (5) Owen Hess, Dallas; (3) Logan Basham, North Salem vs. (2) Andy Vandetta, Lebanon

126: (1) Chance Lamer, Crescent Valley vs. (4) Mason Davis, West Albany; (3) Anthony Gimino, Crescent Valley vs. (2) Kaden Kuenzi, Silverton

132: (1) Hunter Eveland, Crescent Valley vs. (5) Ty Pearson, Central; (3) Cael Morrison, Dallas vs. (2) Caleb Hart, West Albany

138: (1) Robert Guenther, Silverton vs. (5) Derric Cox, West Albany; (3) Hayden Forster, Silverton vs. (2) Ethan Dunigan, Central

145: (1) Austin Dalton, Lebanon vs. (4) Colson Spencer, Dallas; (3) Basilio Colon, Crescent Valley vs. (2) Kody Koumentis, Silverton

152: (1) Tyson Resko, Crescent Valley vs. (4) Luke Hess, Dallas; (6) Riley Godek, Crescent Valley vs. (2) Tucker Drummond, Lebanon

160: (1) James Rowley, Crescent Valley vs. (4) Izaak Worsch, Corvallis; (3) Kadin Thorsted, Dallas vs. (2) Steven Powell, Silverton

170: (1) Jackson Rosado, Crescent Valley vs. (4) Brendan Hughes, West Albany; (3) Brock Pierce, Central vs. (2) Nathan Kuenzi, Silverton

182: (1) Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley vs. Imyas Aguilar, North Salem; (3) Gabe Cervantes, Central vs. (2) Konrad Hoyer, Crescent Valley

195: (1) Santos Cantu, Crescent Valley vs. (5) Austin McCormick, South Albany; (3) Lane Byer, Crescent Valley vs. (2) Cooper Hise, Dallas

220: (1) Antonio Garcia, North Salem vs. (4) Hunter Hampl, West Albany; (3) Gabriel Padilla, Central vs. (2) Owen Magill, Silverton

285: (1) Ashton Brecht, Dallas vs. (4) Garrett Olbrich, Crescent Valley; (6) Octavio Maldonado, North Salem vs. (2) Mathew Cobb, South Albany

4A Special District 2

Area semifinal matchups

Saturday

Seeds in parentheses

106: (4) Treyson Smith, Sweet Home vs. (1) Cameron Truesdell, Junction City; (3) Blake Niemann, Philomath vs. (2) Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home

113: (2) Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home vs. (3) Daniel Moore, Cascade

120: Benjamin Hernandez, Philomath vs. (1) Evan Potter, Junction City; (2) Connor Ford, Sweet Home vs. (3) Mason Buss, Siuslaw

126: (1) Rian Howard, Sweet Home vs. Caleb Blackburn, Philomath

132: (1) Christian Gregory, Sweet Home vs. (4) Logan Cave, Elmira/Crow; (4) Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home vs. (2) Cole Wiles, Newport

138: (1) Jackson Royer, Sweet Home vs. (4) David Griffith, Philomath; (2) Tristan Spencer, Sweet Home vs. (3) Elijah LaCosse, Siuslaw

145: (4) Gavin Walberg, Sweet Home vs. (1) Kane Nixon, Cascade; (2) Brayden Newport, Sweet Home vs. (3) Blaise Pindell, Philomath

152: (3) Ethan Spencer, Philomath vs. (2) Tanner Gibson, Junction City

160: (1) Travis Thorpe, Sweet Home vs. (4) Ben Roth, Cascade

170: (1) Jesse Jamison, Sweet Home vs. (4) Kayden Lindquist, Cascade; (2) Isaac Schaffer, Sweet Home vs. (3) Brandon Andresen, Junction City

182: (1) Nich James, Sweet Home vs. (4) Owen O’Connor, Stayton

195: (4) Connor Kohn, Philomath vs. (1) Nat Brown, Elmira/Crow; (2) Issiah Blackburn, Philomath vs. (3) Gale Ochoa, Cascade

220: Kenny Storms, Sweet Home vs. (1) Christian Newlan, Siuslaw; (3) Jake Fanning, Sweet Home vs. (2) Clint Brownell, Stayton

285: (4) Colby Gazeley, Sweet Home vs. (1) Matthew Horrillo, Siuslaw; (2) Joseph Choi, Philomath vs. (3) David McMullen, Sweet Home

