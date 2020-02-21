Prep wrestling: Crescent Valley moves 20 into district semifinals

Crescent Valley had 16 athletes, including all 10 of its top seeds, advance to the semifinals at the 5A Special District 3 tournament at Salem Armory.

The tournament completed its quarterfinals Friday and will open with the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday. The finals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The top four placers at each weight class move to next week’s state tournament at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.

DJ Gillett (106 pounds), Gabe Whisenhunt (113), Daschle Lamer (120), Chance Lamer (126), Hunter Eveland (132), Tyson Resko (152), James Rowley (160), Jackson Rosado (170), Hayden Walters (182) and Santos Cantu (195) are the Raiders’ top seeds. All won their first-round and quarterfinal matches.

Second to Crescent Valley, Dallas has eight in the semifinals. West Albany and Silverton have seven.

West’s contingent is led by second seeds Derek Sossie (106) and Caleb Hart (132). Lebanon had five advance, led by top seed Austin Dalton (145) and second seeds Andy Vandetta (120) and Tucker Drummond (152).

South Albany had two get to the semifinals in Austin McCormick (seeded fifth, 195) and Mathew Cobb (second, 285) and Corvallis one in Izaak Worsch (fourth, 160).