Prep wrestling: Crescent Valley moves 20 into district semifinals

Crescent Valley had 16 athletes, including all 10 of its top seeds, advance to the semifinals at the 5A Special District 3 tournament at Salem Armory.
The tournament completed its quarterfinals Friday and will open with the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday. The finals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The top four placers at each weight class move to next week’s state tournament at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
DJ Gillett (106 pounds), Gabe Whisenhunt (113), Daschle Lamer (120), Chance Lamer (126), Hunter Eveland (132), Tyson Resko (152), James Rowley (160), Jackson Rosado (170), Hayden Walters (182) and Santos Cantu (195) are the Raiders’ top seeds. All won their first-round and quarterfinal matches.
Second to Crescent Valley, Dallas has eight in the semifinals. West Albany and Silverton have seven.
West’s contingent is led by second seeds Derek Sossie (106) and Caleb Hart (132). Lebanon had five advance, led by top seed Austin Dalton (145) and second seeds Andy Vandetta (120) and Tucker Drummond (152).
South Albany had two get to the semifinals in Austin McCormick (seeded fifth, 195) and Mathew Cobb (second, 285) and Corvallis one in Izaak Worsch (fourth, 160).
Huskies get 20 in semis
Sweet Home had 20 advance to Saturday’s semifinals in the 4A Special District 2 tournament at Stayton.
You have free articles remaining.
The Huskies’ had its six top seeds and six second seeds all get to the semis. The No. 1 seeds are Rian Howard (126), Christian Gregory (132), Jackson Royer (138), Travis Thorpe (160), Jesse Jamison (170) and Nich James (182). The No. 2 seeds are Jake Sieminski (106), Kyle Watkins (113), Connor Ford (120), Tristan Spencer (138), Brayden Newport (145) and Isaac Schaffer (170).
Philomath had seven advance, including second seeds Issiah Blackburn (195) and Joseph Choi (285).
The first four placers at each weight move on to the 4A division at the state tournament.
Cobras win district tournament
Central Linn won three individual titles and dominated last weekend’s 2A/1A Special District 2 tournament at Glide.
Hunter McIrvin (138), Jimmy Donaldson (145) and Jimmy North were all winners for the Cobras. Teammates Blake Owens (120), Tony Belcastro (132), Dylan Day (195) and Grant Davidson were all second.
Central Linn finished with 264 points, 92 better than runner-up Oakland. Jefferson was fifth with 135.5 and Monroe sixth at 107.5.
Jefferson’s Rene Flores (126) and Bradley Bowser (152) were champions and teammate Caleb Rodriguez (220) was second.
For Monroe, Brody Ballard (160) was first and Hooper Slagle (145) second.
Each of the four 2A/1A special districts automatically qualifies two at each weight for the 11-person state tournament brackets. The third-place finishers are then “pooled” and a defined criterion used to determine the three additional qualifiers. Those qualifiers will be announced when the state tournament brackets are released this weekend.
Area third-place finishers were Central Linn’s Cory Stutz (106). Hagen Johnson (113), Cole Goracke (152), Jacob Beauchamp (160) and Malachi Hansen (170) and Monroe’s Kellen Gamache (145).