Prep wrestling: Heavy 5A team favorite and defending champion Crescent Valley wears target

The addition of four transfers and three freshmen into what was already a talented Crescent Valley High wrestling lineup has created somewhat of an all-star squad for the Raiders this winter.
CV took care of business at last weekend’s 5A Special District 3 meet, with all 10 No. 1 seeds winning individual titles as the team rolled to the school’s first district title in the sport in 43 years.
The Raiders now head to the state tournament with five top seeds and as a heavy favorite to repeat as champions after winning the program’s first wrestling championship in 2019.
“It’s been awesome. The environment in the room, everybody has been super motivated,” said junior Chance Lamer, a two-time state champion and one of the most decorated athletes on the team. “Just getting way better together. Like teamwork, so everyone feeds off one another. Everyone is working hard.”
Lamer and sophomores Gabe Whisenhunt and James Rowley were three of CV’s individual champions when the Raiders went 5 for 5 in the state finals last year. The other two graduated.
Moving into the area in the offseason were Santos Cantu, a three-time 6A state champion at 195 pounds at Sprague High in Salem; junior Tyson Resko, a two-time state placer at 5A Wilsonville, including a 2018 runner-up finish at 152; junior Jackson Rosado, a 2018 152 state semifinalist at 6A Aloha; and junior Konrad Hoyer, a 2019 state qualifier at 4A Marshfield.
“It’s really refreshing to be able to feel that love. A lot of positivity and a lot of goals wanting to be accomplished. Looking at what’s next instead of being satisfied,” said Cantu, who has signed with Indiana University. “It’s been great to find other kids who really have a passion and want to be good at a high level.”
Then add in freshmen DJ Gillett, Hayden Walters and Daschle Lamer, Chance’s brother and another son of head coach Chad Lamer, all district top seeds, and the Raiders have a lot of firepower.
Gillett (106), Whisenhunt (113), Chance Lamer (126), Rowley (160) and Cantu (195) are all No. 1 seeds at the state tournament, which begins Friday and concludes with Saturday night’s finals at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
Crescent Valley’s 15-athlete contingent, with two wrestlers in three different brackets, also includes junior Hunter Eveland (seeded second at 132), who placed third at 126 last year, and senior Lane Byer (195), a 2019 state qualifier. Resko (152) and Rosado (170) are also seeded second.
“They work hard. We put them in front of some of the toughest guys in the country with some of the tournaments we went to earlier in the year. So I think they’re really battle tested,” Chad Lamer said. “We condition them pretty hard, so I think they all look like their conditioning is doing pretty well. That makes me feel good. I think we have them prepared as best we could.”
Crook County, the team CV beat by 1.5 points for last year’s state title, is likely to be the closest challenger for the Raiders. The Cowboys, with 20 total entries, have four No. 1 seeds, which includes three 2019 state champions.
West Albany’s nine qualifiers include 106 fifth seed Derek Sossie, 132 seventh seed Caleb Hart and 152 fifth seed Devon McIntire. Hart and McIntire are returning state placers.
Lebanon has four qualifiers and all three are seeded: Andy Vandetta sixth at 120, Andy Dalton seventh at 145 and Tucker Drummond fifth at 152. Vandetta and Drummond placed last year.
Crescent Valley has often dominated dual meets this winter, leading the Raiders to search for other ways to challenge themselves.
“We have competitions to see who can score more points or get most pins, fastest pins, stuff like that,” Whisenhunt said.
But the Raiders know they wear that target on their backs and understand they get their opponents’ best, and that’s part of CV’s motivation.
“We’re trusting our training and just going out there and wrestling our best,” Chance Lamer said.