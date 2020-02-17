Prep wrestling: Oregon sees an influx of girls competing in the sport

She had friends on the Huskies’ cross-country team who also wrestled, and eventually decided to give it a try because it sounded challenging.

“It’s crazy how quick the sport has grown and it’s nice to have a bunch of girls to wrestle with at duals. I’m like recruiting now — I want a bunch of girls to come out.”

As the sport continues to grow, Thorpe hopes that more girls will be encouraged to try the sport at an early age so they aren’t dealing with a rapid learning curve once they begin competing in high school.

“A lot of boys start at six years old, but a lot of girls don’t,” Thorpe said. “With the growth, you’re seeing more girls come out at six or seven or eight.”

Horn said a large part of the Bulldogs’ strategy to recruit more girls to wrestle is simply word of mouth. He wants every athlete that comes out to wrestle to feel welcome, and he believes the family atmosphere of West’s program is a huge calling card.

He hopes that infrastructure that is now in place in Oregon can provide avenues to college for students who may have never considered that an option.