Prep wrestling: Raiders capture TOC title

Crescent Valley High took home the team title at the Resers Tournament of Champions on Saturday with five wrestlers winning individual titles.

The Raiders finished with 289 points with LaGrande taking second with 174.5 and Roseburg third with 164.5. Sweet Home was 11th and Lebanon 24th.

Taking home individual titles for the Raiders were DJ Gillett (106), Gabe Whisenhunt (120), Chance Lamer (132), James Rowley (160) and Santos Cantu (195).

Lamer was also named outstanding wrestler.

Tyson Resko (152) and Hayden Walters (182) both finished second while Daschle Lamer (126) and Hunter Eveland (138) took home third.

Jackson Rosado (179) was fourth, Basillio Colon (145) fifth and Garrett Olbrich (285) was sixth.

Sweet Home’s Travis Thorpe (16) was fourth, Nich James (182) was fifth and Jake Sieminski (106) and Jackson Royer (138) were both sixth.

Lebanon’s Austin Dalton (145) was sixth.