Prep wrestling: Raiders get 11, Huskies nine into state semifinals

Crescent Valley advanced 11 into Saturday’s semifinals and Sweet Home nine as they chase OSAA wrestling team titles in their respective classifications.

CV had six wrestlers get two pins in their first two matches in the 5A division at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum. Those were Gabe Whisenhunt (113), Chance Lamer (126 pounds), Tyson Resko (152), James Rowley (160), Hayden Walters (182) and Santos Cantu (195).

The Raiders’ other semifinalists are DJ Gillett (106), Daschle Lamer (120), Hunter Eveland (132), Basilio Colon (145) and Jackson Rosado (170). Colon, unseeded in his bracket, got a 12-8 decision against the sixth seed and a technical fall versus the four seed.

Crescent Valley has four semifinal matches against Crook County, considered the biggest challenger to keeping the Raiders from a second straight team title.

Lebanon’s Andy Dalton (145) got two pins, including one against the two seed in the quarterfinals. Teammate Tucker Drummond (152) pinned the four seed in the quarters.

Corvallis’ Izaak Worsch, unseeded at 160, pinned the seventh seed and got a 4-3 decision versus the two seed. West Albany’s Derek Sossie (106) got two pins.