Prep wrestling: Raiders head to district tournament on path to state

Crescent Valley is a heavy favorite to repeat as the 5A wrestling state team champion.

But the Raiders have to earn their way to the state tournament first.

CV will take on the best the Mid-Willamette Conference has to offer at the Special District 3 tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Salem Armory.

The Raiders have had a dominant season, as displayed by their 10 number-one seeds in the 14 weight classes. Ten is more than any of other eight schools have total wrestlers seeded first through sixth.

DJ Gillett (106 pounds), Gabe Whisenhunt (113), Daschle Lamer (120), Chance Lamer (126), Hunter Eveland (132), Tyson Resko (152), James Rowley (160), Jackson Rosado (170), Hayden Walters (182) and Santos Cantu (195) are Crescent Valley’s top seeds. Konrad Hoyer (182) is a second seed.

Seeds are awarded based on head-to-head results, season records and past district and state placings.

Lebanon, Silverton and West Albany each have nine seeded wrestlers, the most outside of CV’s 16. They could battle it out for second in the team standings, and the team with the best depth will win out. Central, Dallas and North Salem all have eight seeded athletes, South Albany five and Corvallis three.

