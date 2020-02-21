Prep wrestling: Raiders head to district tournament on path to state

Crescent Valley is a heavy favorite to repeat as the 5A wrestling state team champion.
But the Raiders have to earn their way to the state tournament first.
CV will take on the best the Mid-Willamette Conference has to offer at the Special District 3 tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Salem Armory.
The Raiders have had a dominant season, as displayed by their 10 number-one seeds in the 14 weight classes. Ten is more than any of other eight schools have total wrestlers seeded first through sixth.
DJ Gillett (106 pounds), Gabe Whisenhunt (113), Daschle Lamer (120), Chance Lamer (126), Hunter Eveland (132), Tyson Resko (152), James Rowley (160), Jackson Rosado (170), Hayden Walters (182) and Santos Cantu (195) are Crescent Valley’s top seeds. Konrad Hoyer (182) is a second seed.
Seeds are awarded based on head-to-head results, season records and past district and state placings.
Lebanon, Silverton and West Albany each have nine seeded wrestlers, the most outside of CV’s 16. They could battle it out for second in the team standings, and the team with the best depth will win out. Central, Dallas and North Salem all have eight seeded athletes, South Albany five and Corvallis three.
Lebanon has a top seed in Austin Dalton (145) and second seeds in Andy Vandetta (120) and Tucker Drummond (152). West has two second seeds in Derek Sossie (106) and Caleb Hart (132). South’s lone second seed is Mathew Cobb (285). Corvallis has none seeded higher than fourth.
The tournament is slated to begin at 11 a.m. Friday and continue Saturday with semifinals at 10 a.m. and finals at 6:30 p.m. The top four placers in each weight class advance to the OSAA state meet next weekend at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
Crescent Valley went five for five in the finals at last year’s state tournament and edged Crook County by 1.5 points to claim the school’s first team championship in the sport.
Whisenhunt and Rowley, now sophomores, and Chance Lamer, a junior, return after winning individual titles in 2019 at 106, 145 and 113, respectively. Lamer is chasing his third crown.
Gillett, Daschle Lamer and Walters are freshmen. Eveland, a junior, was third at state at 126 last year.
Cantu is a senior transfer and three-time state champion from 6A Sprague High School in Salem. He has committed to wrestle at Indiana University. Resko, another senior, transferred from Wilsonville, where he was third in the 5A 152 bracket last year. Rosado, a junior, was a 2018 152 state semifinalist at 6A Aloha.
Possibly one of the most anticipated matchups in Saturday’s finals is at 126, where Chance Lamer could meet Silverton senior Kaden Kuenzi, the 2019 5A 120 champion and the No. 2 seed in the district bracket.
Lamer defeated Kuenzi 5-4 in a dual meet two weeks ago. Lamer also won a 3-2 decision against Kuenzi at a tournament in early December.
At 152, CV’s Resko and Lebanon’s Drummond, ranked among the top five in the state, could meet for the first time this season. But Drummond could have to get past West Albany’s Devon McIntire, the district third seed and another highly ranked competitor, who lost two close decisions to Drummond during the regular season.