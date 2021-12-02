Prep wrestling: Raiders, Huskies go undefeated at Weisbrodt Invitational

LEBANON — Crescent Valley and Sweet Home went undefeated Wednesday at the Weisbrodt Invitational wrestling dual tournament.

Crescent Valley defeated South Albany (46-18), Dallas (46-36), West Albany (53-30), Lebanon (48-15) and Corvallis (51-12).

DJ Gillett (138 pounds) won all five matches for the Raiders, and Gabe Whisenhunt (132), Austin Dalton (160), Daschel Lamer (170), James Rowley (182), Hayden Walters (195/220) and Riley Godek (220/285) each won four.

Sweet Home was 4-0 with wins against Dallas (39-36), McKay (72-9), Tigard (72-3) and Woodburn (71-9).

Four-time winners for the Huskies were Kyle Sieminski (120), Jacob Sieminski (132), and Ethan Spencer (170). Ryker Hartsook (152), Kaden Zajic (160), Tucker Weld (195) and Colby Gazeley (285) all had three wins.

West Albany was 2-2 with wins against Lebanon (41-37) and Stayton (42-39). Boden Lindberg (170) won three times and Quentin Peterson (132) and Derrek Sossie (145) twice for the Bulldogs.

South Albany went 2-3 with wins against McKay (42-33) and Woodburn (45-24). Diego Perez-Montes (138), Kellen Hanson (145), Brayden Newport (152) and Matthew Cobb (285) all won three times for the RedHawks.

Lebanon was 1-3 with a win against McKay (46-24). Jack Shanks (160) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) both won three times for The Warriors.

Corvallis was 0-4. Jack Sabee-Paulson (152) won three matches for the Spartans.

