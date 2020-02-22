Prep wrestling: Raiders win 10 finals, dominate district tournament

SALEM — Chance Lamer scored a takedown against Kadin Kuenzi late in the second round of a match between reigning state champions.

The two points made it 5-0, and Lamer knew he had the upper hand.

Lamer, a Crescent Valley junior, held on for a 5-1 win Saturday night in the 126-pound final at the 5A Special District 3 wrestling tournament at Salem Armory.

Lamer had defeated Kuenzi, a Silverton senior, twice this season by one point. But Lamer had to fight off several deep moves Saturday, making it seem closer than the others.

“He’s a tough wrestler, always has a smart game plan,” Lamer, 45-1 on the season, said of Kuenzi (42-4). “He’s aggressive and finds my weaknesses. I just try to stay in as good a position as I can.”

Lamer’s victory was one of 10 in the finals for the Raiders, who dominated to win the school’s first district title in the sport in 43 years.

CV finished with 462.5 points, 203.5 more than runner-up Silverton. West Albany was third (218.5), Lebanon seventh (140.5), South Albany eighth (74) and Corvallis ninth (70.5).