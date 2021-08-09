Prep wrestling: Steve Thorpe recognized for contributions to the sport

But he has no plans of slowing down any time soon. He still loves teaching and coaching.

“I like to have a say in what’s going on and be a voice for our sport. I think I’m a good advocate for our sport,” Thorpe said. “I don’t just like coaching wrestling. I love the sport of wrestling and what it provides for young men and now young women. It’s an avenue that I’ve been able to use for myself, and it’s not just a tool to teach wrestling but as a ministry and how to help shape young men and women’s lives.

“I’ve had so many incredible opportunities and met so many great people through my sport. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Thorpe credits several people who helped shape his formative beginnings in wrestling and others who have been mentors along the way.

Thorpe competed under Norm Davis at Sweet Home then served as an assistant coach for Davis for five years before taking over the program in 1996. Thorpe wrestled at Pacific Lutheran University for one year and then under legendary coach Dale Thomas at Oregon State.

Among other mentors, Rob Younger is a former Sweet Home teacher and coach and current executive director of the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association. Larry Johnson was an athletic director at Sweet Home.