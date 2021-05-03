Preps roundup: Bulldogs rally for softball win

West Albany High scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning as the Bulldogs rallied for a 3-2 Mid-Willamette Conference softball win over Silverton on Monday afternoon.

Taylor Thompson reached on a one-out walk before Riley Ramirez laid down a bunt single and the pitcher threw the ball down the right-field line. Thompson ended up at third and Ramirez went to second but rounded too far. Silverton threw behind and got Ramirez out but Thompson ran home for the deciding run.

West trailed 2-0 through five innings but scored twice in the sixth to tie it up.

Presley Jantzi was 3 for 3 with a double and McKenzie Kosmicki was 1 for 3 with one RBI and allowed two hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings in the circle.

Boys golf

After finishing second the first four weeks of the boys golf season, Corvallis captured its first Mid-Willamette Valley Conference team win at Cross Creek Golf Course in Dallas. Cole Rueck won for the fifth time this season, carding a 2-under 70.

Zach Montagne carded a 75, Jaxon Wallis shot a personal best 76 and Vance John rounded out the CHS scoring with an 85.