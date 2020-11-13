Champions of the decade: Success in pivotal moments helped CV girls soccer secure back-to-back state titles

CV trailed 2-1 in the final minutes of regulation, and hopes of a comeback victory looked slim. That is, until Cali McClave buried a jaw-dropping 42-yard free kick to equalize with 1:25 to go.

Just days earlier, she had netted a shot from a similar distance in the state semifinals.

“I never make them in practice and then all of a sudden in games it works out well for me,” she said after the game. “I’ve got no secret, I just somehow make them.”

It didn’t take long in extra time for Ana McClave to score the decisive goal; she ran onto a long pass and slotted the ball into the back of the net less than two minutes after the 20-minute overtime period had begun.

A little over a year later, she once again delivered the decisive strike to help the Raiders notch a second consecutive title.

Ana McClave secured the 2019 championship for the Raiders by burying her fifth-round shot in penalty kicks to push CV past a loaded Wilsonville squad by a final score of 1-0 (PK 4-3).