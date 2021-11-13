High school boys soccer: Philomath wins 4A title on penalty kicks

HILLSBORO — Philomath goalkeeper Teddy Benbow made the only save when the 4A boys soccer state championship match went to penalty kicks on Saturday night at Hillsboro Stadium.

The junior then stepped up and made the fifth and final kick for the Warriors to clinch the state championship. Philomath defeated Hidden Valley, 2-1, after winning the penalty kicks 5-3.

Because the Warriors kicked first, the Mustangs did not take their final attempt.

“I like taking them in practice, so I just asked coach, ‘Can I be top five?’ I did the same shot a lot in practice and worked on it. I knew I had it dialed, so if it came down to it, I could have the last shot,” Benbow said.

Philomath needed a late goal just to force overtime. After a scoreless first half, Hidden Valley's Mason Klipfel scored in the 44th minute to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

That score held until the Warriors drew a penalty with less than 7 minutes left to play. Mark Grimmer Jr. made the kick to draw the Warriors even.

Philomath coach David Ellis said there was no panic among the players even as time was running down.

“We’ve been down before. We’ve come through a lot. The boys know how to compete, we’ve had a lot of tough games this year, we’ll survive,” Ellis said.

The teams played through a scoreless 20 minutes of overtime before the game went to penalty kicks.

Philomath's Grimmer, Mateo Candanoza, and Silas Pittman made the first three kicks. Hidden Valley matched with goals on their first two attempts, but on the third kick, Benbow guessed correctly and dove to his left to block an attempt by Hidden Valley's Theo Bergman.

After that miss, Philomath's Chase Ringwald made his attempt and then Benbow hit the clincher.

Ellis said the team prepares for a penalty kick situation, but there is also flexibility based on the flow of the game.

“We have an idea beforehand, but I said ‘Who wants to shoot in the first five?’ You want people who want to be there. It was mostly who I expected, but there were a couple little changes. I had one player who I would have put in who actually took himself out and said ‘Put Chase in instead of me.’ That’s a selfless thing to choose one of your teammates over you,” Ellis said.

The coach added that there is nothing at all unusual about having a goalkeeper take a penalty kick.

“Goalkeepers are excellent finishers of dead balls because they do it all the time in training. They’re always hitting them for each other. Almost all of the goalkeepers I’ve had I would give that shot to,” Ellis said.

It was an improbable run to the final for Hidden Valley, which entered the playoffs as the No. 9 seed. The Mustangs benefited from Ontario's upset of top-seeded Stayton. Hidden Valley then edged Ontario in overtime and downed Molalla, 4-3, in the semifinals.

The Warriors advanced to the final with a 5-0 opening-round win over Estacada, a 1-0 victory over McLoughlin, and a 2-1 overtime victory over North Marion.

Both teams took 12 shots in the contest and put six shots on goal. Junior forward Mateo Candanoza led the Warriors with four shots.

Philomath had to play much of the game without its star defender, senior Dylan Bell. He was substituted out due to injury in the 14th minute and took a couple of later shifts but was unable to finish the game.

Ellis said other players did an outstanding job in his absence. He said Blaise Pindell, Ben Hernandez, Noah Aynes and Chase Ringwald worked together to fill the gap.

“We moved Blaise back, he was immense for us today. He was fantastic, I couldn’t believe how well he did. Ben Hernandez was amazing today. And then Chase Ringwald held us together. He stepped into a leadership role, organized everybody back there,” Ellis said. “And then, of course, we had to move Noah out, who’s not a defender, he’s just a senior who can do a job. So I was really, really proud of Noah.”

