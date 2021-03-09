Prep boys soccer: South-West rivalry ends in scoreless draw

In a rivalry match that typically never lacks for drama, both West Albany and South Albany failed to create a decisive moment Tuesday as they battled to a scoreless draw.

The Bulldogs and RedHawks finished 0-0 on the rainy Memorial Stadium turf, and while each team created a handful of good chances, both also left their respective coaches wishing for a more energized showing.

Both coaches also acknowledged that a large reason for that lack of energy is the short leadup to the season, and the fact that the players are being asked to get in game shape much more quickly than they would during a typical year.

“This should still feel like a rivalry match,” West coach Kevin Branigan said. “These kids have been playing together for a long time. They know each other. We’ve wanted to beat (South) for a long time. It’s been years since we’ve been able to do it — they’ve had such a strong program. We’ve caught up with them now, and even as poorly as we played, I still thought we were the better team.”

With the draw, West is now 1-1-1, while South is 0-0-2 after a draw last week with a talented Woodburn squad.