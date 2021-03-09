Prep boys soccer: Spartans find their offense in second half, hold off Raiders

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Spartans improved to 3-0 on the season, with earlier wins against Central (4-1) and West Albany (1-0). The Raiders dropped to 2-1, having already defeated Lebanon 1-0 and Dallas 3-1.

“We just had to pick up the intensity,” said Spartans senior midfielder Jonah Craig. “First half we were forcing it too much and second half I felt we were able to swing it more and that opened up the wings to get those crosses in.”

Foley said his team “showed a lot of quality” and estimated his team held possession for about 75% of the game.

He said the first half was one filled with emotion on both sides, with each team failing to push through its game plan.

“I thought we did a better job of executing our game plan in the second half,” Foley said.

Calder liked what he saw from his team. His roster includes just 14 players, which has put those on the field to the test.

“I think just 80 minutes of hard-fought soccer. Every game you know it’s going to be a battle no matter what. So that was our goal,” Calder said of his team’s performance. “I think we were up to the challenge, and even though the result didn’t go our way we have to be proud of the 80 minutes we played.”